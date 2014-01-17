How to Turn Smart Home Prospects Into Sales

With some proper training under their belts, how can installing security contractors leverage opportunities in the home automation space, both with new customers and add-ons for existing customers?

John Piroli, a senior director with Warrendale, Pa.-based Guardian Protection Services, addresses this question from the perspective of doing business in the new home construction sector.

“For Guardian, it’s all about our relationship with the builder and getting buy-in that home automation is important — to them and to their homebuyers,” Piroli says. “Once you convince the builder that offering home automation as a standard feature or at least offering it as an option will help sell homes, then you can use that relationship as a springboard to meet with every homebuyer and demonstrate the benefits of a fully integrated, interactive security and home automation system.

Once dealers and integrators can get in front of a homebuyer and show what an interactive security system can do and how the homebuyer can make life safer, smarter and more efficient by integrating home automation features, that homebuyer is sold, Piroli adds.

RELATED: How to Sell Consumers on Home Automation

Craig DeRoche, director of operations for Scott, La., Intec Security Solutions, also paints an optimistic picture and contends that if you’re a security business owner there is a huge opportunity out there for generating revenue.

“For new customers, lay everything out on the table that you offer, but don’t overwhelm them with details. We’ve found that our customers really do not care how it works. They just care that it works,” DeRoche says.

Discuss small incentives that are more in your favor, DeRoche continues. For example, Intec Security Solutions offers two free months of monitoring if the customer purchases a thermostat. At that point, the dealer makes money on the thermostat plus, depending on their business model, the dealer is likely going to charge more for the monitoring of the device.

“After all is said and done you are out, what, $20 at most? Existing and previous customers are the best way to generate revenue because they know you. They’ve bought from you before, and if you treated them like you should have, they will buy from you again, DeRoche says. “Reach out to these customers and offer a free consultation and overview of new products and/or upgrades. The money is out there. You just have to go ask for it!”

READ NEXT: Best Practices for Deploying Wireless Locks & Readers



ERIN HARRINGTON has 20+ years of editorial, marketing and PR experience within the security industry. Contact her at [email protected]