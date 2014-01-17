HSI Sensing Unveils High-Security Sensor, Achieves Highest UL Security Class

CHICKASHA, Okla. — HSI Sensing, a manufacturer of custom reed switch and sensor technology, said its Sentinel high-security entry-point sensor has been UL 634 Level 2 listed, making it one of only five companies worldwide to achieve the listing.

“By using Hall effect technology, we were able to develop a new and unique product that meets all the needs of the high-security industry. Sentinel is an innovative product intended to be a door contact or entry point sensor useful in a wide range of security applications, for monitoring everything from bank safes to doors in government facilities,” says HSI Sensing CEO Ryan Posey.

Sentinel is said to be designed with a wide range of anti-tamper features that allow it to resist physical, electrical and magnetic tampering, in a package 50% smaller than comparable sensors, according to the company. At the core of Sentinel, multiple Hall sensors detect the actuator’s magnetic field in the x, y and z axis. Most security sensors only detect the presence of a magnetic field, according to the company.

Sentinel can detect small changes in the magnetic field caused by other magnets or movement from the actuator. This technology makes Sentinel geared for monitoring highly-sensitive areas, including Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIF), financial institutions, data centers, military facilities, prisons, power grid facilities, airports, seaports and other high-level secure applications.

UL, a global independent safety science company, introduced its UL 634 as the standard for all connectors and switches for use in burglar-alarm systems. It is the standard for SCIF intrusion detection systems for the government intelligence community, which has a preference for Level 2 devices.

The UL 634 requires 40 standards be met to be listed, an additional eight testing criteria to achieve Level 1 and another eight requirements to achieve UL 634 Level 2. These eight requirements for Level 2 include passing a switch assembly removal test, a magnetic field compromise test and an extended endurance test.

Sentinel is offered in two variations, with a rear-exit cable and side-exit, metal jacketed cable. Every Sentinel sensor includes a recessed tamper plate, actuator, mounting hardware and security screws. Its aluminum housing can be anodized in a limited number of colors to help match the entry point it is monitoring, according to the company.