Identiv Launches Cisco-Integrated ICPAM 3.0 With Support for Hirsch Multidoor Controllers

FREMONT, Calif. — Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) announces the launch of Identiv Connected Physical Access Manager (ICPAM) 3.0, the latest update to the company’s management application for physical access that is integrated into Cisco technology, including Cisco Video Surveillance Manager (VSM 7.9), Cisco IP Telephony and Cisco Instant Connect.

ICPAM 3.0 includes support for Identiv’s multidoor Hirsch Mx Controllers, said to bring a wide range of features for enterprise-scale solutions encompassing large buildings, campuses and multicampus facilities.

ICPAM is a software platform developed to utilize Cisco’s IP networking technology to connect and manage Identiv’s physical access control system (PACS) hardware. ICPAM serves as a centralized manager application to configure controllers and readers, monitor activity, enroll users, create identification badges and integrate with security and IT applications and data stores. The upgrades to ICPAM 3.0 allow Identiv to offer a robust, full-featured PACS solution that utilizes existing Cisco IP as its backbone, according to the company.

ICPAM 3.0 integrates Identiv’s Hirsch Mx Controllers into Cisco-based solutions, including VSM 7.9 and unified communications applications. Mx delivers new features to ICPAM, including elevator control, data center rack control, two-person rule, anti-passback, I/O expansion, internal UPS systems and government-grade alarm monitoring and encryption. Identiv’s controllers are said to expand the capabilities of ICPAM, allowing deployments to be designed with support for edge as well as centralized architectures. Customers will benefit from the cost reductions achieved by controlling multiple doors from a single controller, according to the company.

The platform was initially designed to support Identiv’s single-door network edge controller; however, the launch of ICPAM 3.0 allows the company to accommodate all system scenarios — from edge to centralized controller architectures on a single system, explains Mark Allen, general manager, physical access, Identiv.

“The end result is that we can serve a wider customer base and solve more customer access problems. What’s more, cost-conscious customers are thrilled to learn that per-door pricing is cut nearly in half with the support of Mx.”