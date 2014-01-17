SSI logo

Identiv Unveils Next Gen Smart Temperature Sensor Solution

The solution is the result of a partnership between NXP Semiconductors, Syntel, Enfucell and Identiv.



By ·


FREMONT, Calif. —Identiv has lifted the curtain on the next generation of its uTrust Sense Temperature Tracker, said to be a portable, powered smart sensor that tracks and stores temperature readings.

As a turnkey solution for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, the combined temperature tag, mobile application and cloud service delivers a unique platform to manage an entire population of near field communication (NFC) smart tags, measuring and storing precise temperature readings at any time, as well as performing cloud-based analytics and remediation to guarantee the control and integrity of goods, the company says.

Use cases include monitoring and tracking of temperature-sensitive products for cold chain applications, medical products and pharmaceutical logistics, and other fragile goods, including items such as fresh fish, wine, blood, vaccines, flowers and more.

“Identiv is delighted to deliver this turnkey solution for the smart sensor market,” says Stephane Ardiley, director of product management, Identiv. “This demo kit contains breakthrough temperature tags, delivered as labels, that are fully calibrated according to ISO/IEC 17025. In this second generation, the secure tags deliver excellent temperature accuracy as well as embedded services to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of temperature records.”

