MVP Award Winners Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala
A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.
March Networks' Booth at ISC West Focused on Surveillance…
Alarm.com Expands Ecosystem and Dealers' Toolset at ISC West
The Best Video Doorbell For Security Pros Revealed at ISC West
IDIS Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Surveillance at ISC…
IDIS Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Surveillance at ISC West 2017

Since its inception, IDIS has grown to become the largest video surveillance manufacturer in South Korea.

IDIS celebrated its 20th anniversary at ISC West.


By ·

LAS VEGAS — IDIS celebrated its 20th anniversary in the video surveillance industry at ISC West by showcasing its latest solutions and technologies.

“We at IDIS America are thrilled to be returning to our third appearance at ISC West, this time to celebrate the larger anniversary of our 20 years of innovation in the video surveillance industry,” says IDIS America President Andrew Myung.

The company was founded in South Korea by two experts in computer science and artificial intelligence in 1997 and debuted in America in 2015.

Here’s What IDIS Brought to ISC West:

  • IDIS 9MP Super Fisheye Camera: The Latest addition to the IDIS fisheye camera line features dewarping technology and is capable of monitoring up to 256 impending points of interest.
  • IDIS DR-8364 NVR: A 64-channel NVR featuring full HD real-time recording, RAID 1/5/10, dual power, total throughput of 900Mbps and failover redundancy.
  • IDIS LightMaster: A low-light camera that provides enhanced visibility when compared to standard industry offerings through the use of IDIS Center’s innovative defogging and light-enhancing settings.
  • IDIS Smart UX Controls v2.0: An updated offering of the first iteration of IDIS Smart UX controls, adding “quick controls” to its “Rubberband” and “Slingshot” p/t/z tracking, allowing for intuitive control and rapid dewarping.
  • IDIS VA in the Box: Video analytics, including point of sale video text insertion and IP public monitoring.
  • IDIS Intelligent Codec: An advancement on H.265 that optimizes focus points and delivers savings up to 90% on bandwidth and storage when combined with Motion Adaptive Transmission (MAT).
  • IDIS Smart Failover: Technology that instantly begins recording and automatically transfers the data to the NVR after recovery.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI 's Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
