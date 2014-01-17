IDIS and GardaWorld Reveal New Video Surveillance Installations Across North America

COPPELL, Texas — IDIS and GardaWorld announce the successful installation of more than 800 IDIS cameras and recorders across multiple sites in the United States and Canada, with ongoing and planned installations in 2017.

According to the companies, the installations feature customized combinations of the latest generation technology from IDIS, including analog and IP networked cameras and recorders and IDIS video management software (VMS), scaled and customized across 250+ sites, including those in large, small, urban and rural environments, both upgrades and new installations.

The cameras and recorders, along with two new major central monitoring facilities, reflect the integration of IDIS DirectCX analog and DirectIP technology and IDIS’s VMS solution suite.

“GardaWorld’s reputation as a global leader in the security space preceded it and it has been our honor to partner with them to maximize safety and security through next-generation surveillance,” says Andrew Myung, president of IDIS America. “We are proud of what we have done with GardaWorld so far and look forward to our future work with this industry leader.”

Vice President and Chief Security Officer for GardaWorld Guy Côté says, “GardaWorld is a known global leader in security, cash logistics, and cash management, with a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction in all we do. The safety and security of both our customers’ assets and the employees in our GardaWorld family is our paramount concern. So it is no exaggeration to say that our standards are high when it comes to the security solutions we, in turn, deploy to secure our own operations.”

