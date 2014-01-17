SSI logo
C O N T E N T   F R O M   O U R   S P O N S O R

IDIS Marks 20 Years of Video Surveillance Innovation

Korea’s largest surveillance manufacturer to celebrate milestone at ISC West 2017.



By ·


Founded in 1997 by experts in computer science and artificial intelligence, IDIS has been at the vanguard of surveillance innovation for over two decades. By 1998, IDIS had pioneered the move from analogue surveillance to digital pushing the company to world number one in digital video recorder (DVR) sales and with the company seeing sales reach over $50 million by 2005, while winning a raft of business accolades along the away.

In 2013, IDIS launched its own brand business as well as IDIS DirectIP™ a truly game changing plug-and-play surveillance solution that eliminated the obstacles and headaches of installing and operating networked video surveillance. By 2015, IDIS had established regional headquarters in Europe, the Middle East and in the United States of America, while simultaneously bringing to market the IDIS Total Solution that offers a comprehensive line up of equipment, software and unique technologies that meet the surveillance needs of businesses large and small, while ensuring a low total cost of ownership.

Today IDIS has grown to become a global security company that designs, develops, and manufactures surveillance solutions for a wide range of commercial and public sector markets. As the largest video surveillance manufacturer in South Korea, with headquarters and manufacturing facilities just outside of Seoul, IDIS operates across 50 countries and 100+ strategic partners. A truly world-leading total solution provider, IDIS has more than two million recorders installed worldwide and over 16.5 million cameras utilising IDIS technology.

IDIS technologies currently breaking ground include:

  • IDIS Solution Suite – modular enterprise-level video management software (VMS)
  • IDIS 64-channel NVR – HD real-time recording, 900Mbps throughput and failover cover
  • IDIS Intelligent Codec – optimized focus with up to 90% savings on bandwidth and storage
  • IDIS Smart Failover – 24-hour SmartSave seamless failover protection
  • IDIS Long Reach Extender – 100Mbps of seamless transmission over a 500m range
  • IDIS VA in the Box – Plug-and play and cost-effective analytics perfect for retail environments

Learn more about the company’s two decades of innovation at the IDIS 20th anniversary page and join the IDIS 20th Anniversary celebration in booth #18059 at ISC West.

idis combo logo
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Other · Trade Shows and Events · News · Contributed Content · DVR · Events · IDIS · Plug-and-Play · Video Surveillance · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

DVR, Events, Plug-and-Play







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Michael Flink Quietly Moves Into David Paja’s Role as Honeywell Security & Fire President

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane