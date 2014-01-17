IDIS Marks 20 Years of Video Surveillance Innovation

Founded in 1997 by experts in computer science and artificial intelligence, IDIS has been at the vanguard of surveillance innovation for over two decades. By 1998, IDIS had pioneered the move from analogue surveillance to digital pushing the company to world number one in digital video recorder (DVR) sales and with the company seeing sales reach over $50 million by 2005, while winning a raft of business accolades along the away.

In 2013, IDIS launched its own brand business as well as IDIS DirectIP™ a truly game changing plug-and-play surveillance solution that eliminated the obstacles and headaches of installing and operating networked video surveillance. By 2015, IDIS had established regional headquarters in Europe, the Middle East and in the United States of America, while simultaneously bringing to market the IDIS Total Solution that offers a comprehensive line up of equipment, software and unique technologies that meet the surveillance needs of businesses large and small, while ensuring a low total cost of ownership.

Today IDIS has grown to become a global security company that designs, develops, and manufactures surveillance solutions for a wide range of commercial and public sector markets. As the largest video surveillance manufacturer in South Korea, with headquarters and manufacturing facilities just outside of Seoul, IDIS operates across 50 countries and 100+ strategic partners. A truly world-leading total solution provider, IDIS has more than two million recorders installed worldwide and over 16.5 million cameras utilising IDIS technology.

IDIS technologies currently breaking ground include:

Learn more about the company’s two decades of innovation at the IDIS 20th anniversary page and join the IDIS 20th Anniversary celebration in booth #18059 at ISC West.