Latest IDIS Offerings On Display at ISC West 2017

LAS VEGAS — IDIS will be showcasing its latest products at this year’s ISC West from booth 18059.

IDIS’ Benjamin Bryant filled us in.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?

The IDIS DR-8364 NVR, which delivers Enterprise-level performance at an NVR price. A 64-channel NVR featuring Full HD real-time recording, RAID 1/5/10, total throughput of 900Mbps, and both power and storage redundancy. The IDIS DR-8364 NVR offers all of the plug-and-play simplicity of IDIS DirectIP, with full auto-configure (not just auto-find) capability.

Featuring IDIS Intelligent Codec, an advancement on H.265 that optimizes focus points and delivers savings up to 90% on bandwidth and storage, when combined with Motion Adaptive Transmission (MAT), and IDIS Smart Failover technology that instantly begins recording upon connection failure and automatically transfers the data to the NVR after recovery, the IDIS DR-8364 is one of the most powerful NVR offerings available today.

What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?

IDIS Solution Suite: An open architecture and enterprise-level video management software (VMS) that offers a highly responsive and cost-effective modular design and comes with free software and firmware updates.

IDIS LightMaster: a premier low-light camera that provides enhanced visibility when compared to standard industry offerings through the use of IDIS Center’s innovative defogging and light-enhancing settings.

IDIS 12 MP Super Fisheye Camera: Offering unparalleled clarity and viewing capability, this latest addition to the IDIS fisheye camera line features industry-leading, super smooth dewarping technology and is capable of monitoring up to 256 impendent points of interest.

IDIS Smart UX Controls v2.0, recognized as a 2017 Benchmark Magazine Innovation Awards Finalist, is a new and improved offering over the decorated first iteration of IDIS Smart UX controls, adding “Quick Controls” to its super smooth “Rubberband” and “Slingshot” PTZ tracking, allowing for intuitive control and rapid dewarping.

IDIS Long Reach PoE Extender: a long-distance networking solution that supports Ethernet connections up to 500 meters, empowering integrators and end users to establish networks beyond the limitations of common cables and enabling cost savings by simplifying network environments.

What do you see as some of the top opportunities in the marketplace right now?

Analytics and business intelligence continue to key opportunities in the marketplace, especially in key verticals like retail. IDIS advances in these areas have been well received as part of our IDIS VA in the Box solution, and at ISC West, visitors can experience our newest and most complete retail-specific offering, with high-performance video analytics, including people counting, heat mapping, queue management, point of sale video text insertion and IP public monitoring.

Anything else you would like to add?

Security is a very relevant topic right now, and appropriately so. Everyone in the industry is looking to manufacturers to demonstrate a maximum commitment to network security and the integrity of their surveillance data. The IDIS network security solution is genuinely industry leading technology. We provide network security in terms of ‘Confidentiality ’ , ‘Availability’, and ‘Integrity.’

For example, DirectIP is a closed network, compared to opened network, using dedicated IP camera subnet, separate from a customer’s corporate network, separating the video traffic and making it very difficult to establish an unauthorized connection into a corporate network. Also, at IDIS, we educate our installers and integration partners to design a physically separate network, or to configure a dedicated network by VLAN, and move end users away from wanting to use their existing corporate network.

And through our proprietary chained fingerprint technology, we help our users assure the integrity of their surveillance data itself, which is increasingly important from a legal standpoint.