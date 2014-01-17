IDSecurityOnline Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor of New ScreenCheck ID Card Printers

NEW YORK CITY — IDSecurityOnline, a provider of ID card printers and photo ID systems, announces it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with ScreenCheck, a leader in the identification solutions industry, to carry its new line of ID card printers.

“ScreenCheck has developed a lot of experience over the years in creating efficient and innovative identification solutions and this new line of printers completes the existing range of ID Software BadgeMaker and CardsOnline.” says Johan Bolsenbroek, president & CEO of ScreenCheck. “Partnering with IDSecurityOnline is a unique opportunity to introduce this new line of printers to businesses and organizations of all industries and sizes.”

The new ScreenCheck line of ID card printers consists of four different models as described by the company:

SC2500 : An entry-level ID card printer, the SC2500 is used for single-feed on-demand printing for organizations that require a compact, portable, budget-friendly solution.

SC4500: Recommended for customers that are looking for an affordable, yet flexible ID card printer, the SC4500 is easy-to-use and extremely adaptable with field upgradable options.

SC6500 : Durable and robust, the SC6500 is designed for highly secure ID card printing. This printer is loaded with options and offers flexibility and fast printing with superior print quality.

SC7500: Recommended for organizations looking for high-resolution, photo quality ID badges, this printer uses retransfer technology to offer "over the edge" printing. With an intuitive touchscreen that includes print preview, supplies indicators and built-in visual security, the SC7500 is the ultimate full-featured ID card printer.

“IDSecurityOnline.com is extremely proud to be the only U.S. distributor of ScreenCheck’s brand new line of ID card printers” says Gabriel M. Schonzeit, founder of IDSecurityOnline.com. “Our partnership with ScreenCheck is built on a strong foundation of trust and commitment to delivering a wide range of durable ID solutions to our customers. We have been looking forward to his exclusive distribution partnership and adding to our portfolio of quality ID card solutions to help ring in the new year.”

The new line of ScreenCheck printers is now available at www.IDSecurityOnline.com.

