Increased Flexibility, Power, Efficiency and Intelligence

For any Security integrator, helping to keep their clients’ most valuable asset, their people safe is a top priority. Human-threat, fire- and weather-related emergencies are an unfortunate reality. Being able to communicate efficiently and intelligibly with occupants, first responders, and others who may potentially be affected is critical. One way to accomplish directing occupants to safety is through an effective communication system which may be tied to the fire alarm or security system.

The National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code (NFPA72) defines an emergency communications system as “a system for the protection of life by indicating the existence of an emergency situation and communicating information necessary to facilitate an appropriate response and action.” As you are most likely aware, the code has evolved in the 2010, 2013 and even in last year’s 2016 version, to specifically call out signaling and emergency communication systems.

Covering over 6 million square feet per system, Lencore’s n.FORM™ Mass notification system works in conjunction with the fire alarm or security system for a clear, intelligible signal. Emergency communication devices such as speakers, digital signage, texts, emails, tweets, strobes, loud voice and more flow through open-platform protocols to work within designed safety plans, tying multiple vendor partners together and delivering a cohesive and comprehensive solution. See, monitor, access, setup and make adjustments to one building or multiple buildings worldwide in a secure manner through n.FORM’s cloud server connection.

As an added bonus, n.FORM provides Sound Masking at no additional cost. This future proof design can be built off of while providing a safe, comfortable and productive work environment for your clients.

