Inovonics Releases Programmable Temperature Detector

The EN1752 by Inovonics allows for the addition of wireless temperature threshold alarming into any Inovonics system.



LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Inovonics announces the release of its new EN1752 temperature detector.

The detector will allow for the addition of wireless temperature threshold alarming into any Inovonics system, without requiring third-party line-powered thermostat or external temperature sensor integration.

The EN1752 supports custom settings with a programming cable accessory (ACC17XX) and PC software application. Customizable settings include temperature threshold, unit of measure (°F or °C) and measurement and supervision intervals.

The programming software is compatible with any PC running Windows 10 or higher and the programming app is free to download at www.inovonics.com. The ACC17XX programming cable is sold separately.

“Similar to our recently launched EN1751 water detector, the EN1752 temperature detector lets customers easily add high and low temperature threshold alarms onto any Inovonics system, eliminating the need to buy, install and maintain third party temperature sensors,” says Scott Fincher, senior product manager at Inovonics.

The EN1752 temperature detector is preconfigured with high and low set points of 80°F (27°C) and 40°F (4°C).

Inovonics says the temperature detector is well-suited for a variety of applications, including server rooms, storage areas, refrigerators, freezers and pipe chases for pre-freeze warnings.

READ NEXT: Inovonics Launches New Water Detector
