Inovonics Sales Manager Earns PSP Certification

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Inovonics has announced that its Great Lakes Regional Sales Manager, Sanford Fisher, has received his Physical Security Professional (PSP) certification.

The ASIS PSP certification has been earned by some of the top experts in the security industry. Study topics include threat assessment and risk analysis, integrated physical security systems and identification, implementation and ongoing evaluation of security measures.

The certification gives individuals an all-encompassing knowledge of physical security and a refined skillset that sets them apart from other security professionals.

Fisher joined Inovonics 22 years ago working in the technical support department, transitioning to the sales team two years later where he has been since.

His main focus is commercial security, working with dealers, systems integrators and distributors to expand territory sales.

