Inovonics New Wireless Smoke Detector Addresses Latest Regulatory Approvals

The EN1244 wireless smoke detector fills a void in Inovonics' detector offerings, according to the company.



LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Inovonics, a provider of wireless sensor networks for life safety applications, announces the release of its new EN1244 wireless smoke detector.

The smoke detector meets UL 268 (Smoke Detectors for Fire Alarms) and California State Fire Marshall (CSFM) regulatory approvals.

“This product makes up for some lost ground with our current smoke offering,” says Don Commare, vice president of marketing. “The new UL 268 listing provides an approved integration path to UL 985 (Standard for Household Fire Warning System Units) panels. Something we haven’t offered in the past.”

The EN1244 wireless smoke detector features an onboard sounder, an LED indicator, tamper switch, local test and is monitored by the EchoStream network, alerting the user when sensor maintenance is needed or the battery is low.

The detector is also available with a 60 minute check-in for UL 2560 senior living applications.

