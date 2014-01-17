SSI logo

Inside Scoop at the ESA 2017 Leadership Summit

SSI columnist Bob Dolph breaks down the first day of the ESA Leadership Summit.



By ·


This week, your faithful Tech Talk columnist has decided to put on his reporter hat and give you the inside scoop at the Electronic Security Association’s ESA 2017 Leadership Summit in Tampa, Fla.

This annual summit has gained a reputation as a premiere event for networking and education for present and future leaders in the electronic security and life-safety industry. 

From the opening keynote session, it was readily apparent ESA officials made extra effort this year to bring in relevant subject matter experts from outside the security industry’s norms.

The opening keynote session featured Dr. Kristie Blevins, an associate professor at Eastern Kentucky University’s School of Justice Studies. Blevins relayed data from a survey she conducted with people who had experienced a burglary.

The research data focused on victim’s reactions and further actions to these crimes.

Now here’s the scoop: The word on the street is this report, along with other current crime studies, will soon be posted on the Alarm Industry Research & Education Foundation (AIREF) website. Keep an eye out.

The ESA (formerly NBFAA) organization has always been the true professional backbone of the electronic security industry.

One of the best things an attendee can experience at this event is the on-goings of the ESA Board of Directors meeting. This observation truly gives one a unique insight into how the security industry is progressing. 

Here are some first day “Scoops” taken from this year’s ESA Board Meeting agenda:

  • ESA’s Security America Risk Retention Group and ESA Insurance Solutions will have a new cyber policy for its members. This can be appended to present policies and will be competitive in assisting companies that are hacked. It is expected to roll out March 1.
  • ESA technology roadmap update: The new and improved ESA website will go live April 30.
  • This year’s Washington “Day On The Hill” has been moved to May 16-17 due to conflicts.
  • This year’s ESX conference is being managed by ESA. In celebration of ESX’s 10th anniversary, the full conference will only cost $199! WOW.
  • Finding qualified talent is still a big challenge for all in the security industry. Check out the ESA “Tool Kit” to help promote electronic security career opportunity at local career fairs. Get the word out.
Article Topics
Other · Trade Shows and Events · Blogs · ESA · ESA Leadership Summit · Events · All Topics

About the Author
Bob Dolph
Bob is currently a Security Sales & Integration "Tech Talk" columnist and a contributing technical writer. Bob installed his first DIY home intercom system at the age of 13, and formally started his technology career as a Navy communication electronics technician during the Vietnam War. He then attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering and went on to complete a Security Management program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Since 1976, Bob has served in a variety of technical, training and project management positions with organizations such ADT, Rollins, National Guardian, Lockheed Martin, American Alarm Supply, Sonitrol and Ingersoll Rand. Early in his career, Bob started and operated his own alarm dealership. He has also served as treasurer of the Wisconsin Burglar and Fire Alarm Association and on Security Industry Association (SIA) standards committees. Bob also provides media and training consulting to the security industry.
Contact Bob Dolph: [email protected]
View More by Bob Dolph

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ESA, ESA Leadership Summit







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane