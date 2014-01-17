Inside Scoop at the ESA 2017 Leadership Summit

This week, your faithful Tech Talk columnist has decided to put on his reporter hat and give you the inside scoop at the Electronic Security Association’s ESA 2017 Leadership Summit in Tampa, Fla.

This annual summit has gained a reputation as a premiere event for networking and education for present and future leaders in the electronic security and life-safety industry.

From the opening keynote session, it was readily apparent ESA officials made extra effort this year to bring in relevant subject matter experts from outside the security industry’s norms.

The opening keynote session featured Dr. Kristie Blevins, an associate professor at Eastern Kentucky University’s School of Justice Studies. Blevins relayed data from a survey she conducted with people who had experienced a burglary.

The research data focused on victim’s reactions and further actions to these crimes.

Now here’s the scoop: The word on the street is this report, along with other current crime studies, will soon be posted on the Alarm Industry Research & Education Foundation (AIREF) website. Keep an eye out.

The ESA (formerly NBFAA) organization has always been the true professional backbone of the electronic security industry.

One of the best things an attendee can experience at this event is the on-goings of the ESA Board of Directors meeting. This observation truly gives one a unique insight into how the security industry is progressing.

Here are some first day “Scoops” taken from this year’s ESA Board Meeting agenda: