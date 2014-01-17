Integrator Secures Ronald McDonald House With Hikvision Gear

SPARKS, Nev. — Security dealer Screenwave Services, based here, provided a video surveillance solution to the Ronald McDonald House in Reno, Nevada. The facility welcomes families of seriously ill children who live more than 30 miles away from Reno and have a child undergoing treatment at a local hospital or clinic.

The solution called for 15 Hikvision 4-megapixel WDR dome network cameras, which come with smart features, alarm control and IK10 protection. Also installed, a Hikvision TurboHD p/t/z dome allows security staff to zoom in and clearly read license plates, even across the street from the house.

A single 8TB TurboHD Tribrid DVR connects all 16 cameras. This “Tribrid” model has inputs for HD-TVI, analog and IP cameras. The DVR also provides a custom video tagging feature so video can be easily referenced and called back when needed.

Marty Ozer, executive director for the Reno Ronald McDonald House comments the facility “never had this kind of capability before with the older surveillance system. The video quality is great.”

Founded 12 years ago, Screenwave specializes in video surveillance, computer network support and telephone systems. Distributor ADI introduced Screenwave Lead Integrator Art Verling to Hikvision three years ago, and since then he has been installing Hikvision products exclusively.

“We were glad to help,” says Verling. “But, without Hikvision’s support, Screenwave Services could not have completed this project. The [Ronald McDonald House] staff was super impressed by the clarity of image. Once they saw it, they were knocked over. Everything is just way better than the previous system.”

READ NEXT: Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns