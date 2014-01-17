SSI logo

Interlogix Releases TruVision Navigator 7 Video Management Software

TruVision Navigator 7, the latest update of Interlogix's popular video management software, was released at ISC West in Las Vegas.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — This week at ISC West 2017, Interlogix introduced TruVision Navigator 7, the latest release of its popular video management software.

The new version works with access control systems and IFS network switches, allowing end users to manage their entire security system from one interface. Users can can configure and manage multiple TruPortal access control panels from Interlogix, add panel and door locations to a built-in interactive map and link cameras to doors to receive event notifications with live pop-up video verification.

The new software offers a built-in IFS network switch discovery service that provides switch login and configuration through its native web client.

“TruVision Navigator 7 is now more than just video management – it’s a complete, connected security system with cameras, recorders, network switches, and access control functionality,” says Michael Chiavacci, general manager, Interlogix. “We’re continuing to invest in more tightly connected solutions that add increased value, convenience and functionality for our customers.”

TruVision Navigator 7 Features

  • The ability to drag and drop websites for native viewing and navigating in the viewer panel
  • Real-time device bandwidth monitoring
  • Logical device views and filtering that provides smart event management
  • Continued operation in a client-server configuration when the server is offline
  • 360-degree camera recording
  • Customizable viewing panes
  • Remote device configuration capabilities
  • System health monitoring service

TruVision Navigator 7 will be available for download early this spring.

Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Other · Trade Shows and Events · News · Products · Interlogix · ISC West

