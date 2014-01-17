Interlogix Releases TruVision Navigator 7 Video Management Software

LAS VEGAS — This week at ISC West 2017, Interlogix introduced TruVision Navigator 7, the latest release of its popular video management software.

The new version works with access control systems and IFS network switches, allowing end users to manage their entire security system from one interface. Users can can configure and manage multiple TruPortal access control panels from Interlogix, add panel and door locations to a built-in interactive map and link cameras to doors to receive event notifications with live pop-up video verification.

The new software offers a built-in IFS network switch discovery service that provides switch login and configuration through its native web client.

“TruVision Navigator 7 is now more than just video management – it’s a complete, connected security system with cameras, recorders, network switches, and access control functionality,” says Michael Chiavacci, general manager, Interlogix. “We’re continuing to invest in more tightly connected solutions that add increased value, convenience and functionality for our customers.”

TruVision Navigator 7 Features

The ability to drag and drop websites for native viewing and navigating in the viewer panel

Real-time device bandwidth monitoring

Logical device views and filtering that provides smart event management

Continued operation in a client-server configuration when the server is offline

360-degree camera recording

Customizable viewing panes

Remote device configuration capabilities

System health monitoring service

TruVision Navigator 7 will be available for download early this spring.

