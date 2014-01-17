Interlogix UltraSync SmartHome Adds New Devices, Expands Compatibility

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Interlogix, part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), announces the expansion of its UltraSync SmartHome system with a series of new devices and added compatibility with more products from Interlogix and other home automation manufacturers. The new features will be on display in the Interlogix booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The UltraSync SmartHome system provides home automation and professional-grade, UL-listed security feature sets. Its built-in Z-Wave radio allows control of a growing number of devices, including compatible lights, thermostats, locks and other appliances. The system can also view live video and replay captured alarm or action-triggered video.

Select devices and controllers from Aeon Labs, an in-home automation products company, are now compatible with UltraSync. “We continue to look at new ways to offer homeowners innovation in the smart home. This includes expanding automation device compatibility with UltraSync,” says Shin Voeks, intrusion and alarm monitoring, Interlogix. “As a security manufacturer, it’s also important to us to ensure that UltraSync provides professional grade security options for home protection that offers added peace of mind.”

The latest release of UltraSync SmartHome offers a variety of enhancements that include:

A secondary 7-inch touchscreen offering system programming and control.

Automations made even simpler with sunrise/sunset triggers and timers allowing homeowners to delay activities and keep devices on for a selected amount of time.

Interface with the ecobee3 Wi-Fi thermostat as well as the Bryant HouseWise smart thermostat.

The UltraSync Indoor Desktop IP/Wi-Fi camera, which allows it to be placed on desktops or bookshelves or mounting on walls and ceilings.

Selectable backgrounds, including the homeowner’s own pictures, for the UltraSync mobile app.

A limited edition smart home kit with basic self-monitoring capability will also be available to homeowners in 2017. The UltraSync SmartHome kit with DIY installation offers comprehensive control accompanied by telephone support from a professional security and smart home expert. The kits help homeowners who want to save money but also have the peace of mind that technical support is available when they need it.

“With a professional only a phone call away, the pro assist kits offer flexibility and cost savings. It’s an option for those who like to tackle projects themselves and have some basic technology know-how,” says Voeks. “It also provides the homeowner the option to add professional emergency monitoring as well as upgrade their system in the future.”

The DIY pro assist starter kit includes the self-contained UltraSync Hub, two door/window sensors, a motion detector, a smart appliance outlet and a smart trigger button to initiate system automations. A deluxe kit adds a secondary 7-inch touchscreen control center and extra door/window sensors, appliance outlets and trigger buttons. Both kits will be available in select cities across the U.S. in early 2017, starting at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $199.

The UltraSync SmartHome system and DIY pro assist SmartHome kit will be showcased at the Interlogix booth, #40566, at CES on Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

The UltraSync SmartHome system and its UltraSync self-contained hub (formerly known as ZeroWire) were introduced in early 2015. The system was named one of 2015’s top technology innovations by Security Sales & Integration.