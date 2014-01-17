Introducing the Right Source for Stand-Alone and System Keypads

Camden has built our industry-leading reputation for offering top quality push/exit buttons and key switches. Now, we are proud to present an innovative new range of keypad models that deliver the very same benchmark for product quality, performance and competitive value that has become synonymous with Camden Door Controls. And, we stand behind our new stand-alone, Wiegand and wireless keypads with the same superior warranty that we back all of our products with.

MEET THE NEWEST MEMBERS

OF OUR KEYPAD FAMILY





CM-110SK STAND-ALONE SLIMLINE METAL KEYPAD & CV-110SPK SLIM-LINE PROX READER AND KEYPAD





Our CM-110SK slim-line keypad is vandal and waterproof resistant, rated IP68. It supports up to 2000 users with a four digit PIN and comes with extra features including lock output short circuit protection, anti-tamper, and a backlit keypad. It can be used indoors and outdoors and offers two adjustable time delays, REX input and a Wiegand output for interfacing to an access control system. The CV-110SPK model offers the same advanced keypad capabilities of the CM-110SK but also provides a prox card reader to allow the device to serve as a dual-credential access control device.

CM-120 SERIES DIGITAL KEYPADS, SELECTABLE STAND-ALONE OR WIEGAND WITH THE OPTION FOR WIRELESS





CM-120 Series keypads include the CM-120i: indoor stand-alone or Wiegand with optional wireless module, the CM-120wV2: outdoor stand-alone or Wiegand operation with optional wireless module, and the CM-120TX: outdoor battery-operated wireless model. Rugged and versatile, these keypads offer a complete range of programming features including fixed or variable code length and global lockout. They’re perfect for any indoor or outdoor application where control of electrically locked doors is required, and may also be used for activating/deactivating machinery or equipment.

CM-550SK SURFACE MOUNT BACKLIT KEYPAD & CV-550SPK WIEGAND KEYPAD & PROX READER





The weather and vandal resistant, backlit CM-550SK keypad, for both indoor and outdoor use, supports up to 2000 programmable user codes. This IP 65 rated keypad features an adjustable door delay and door open time, tamper alarm output, REX input and has a Wiegand output for connection to an access control system. The CV-550SPK model offers the same advanced capabilities as the CM-550SK but also provides a prox card reader to allow the device to serve as a dual-credential access control device.

CM-626S & CM-634 SLIM-LINE AND SINGLE GANG PIEZOELECTRIC KEYPADS





The CM-626 & 634 Series piezo keypads support up to 200 users and are constructed using a patented, one-piece aluminum housing that provides protection against water, weather and vandalism. LED’s provide visual feedback and there’s an audible confirmation of the key presses. These surface mount keypads are 12/24 VAC/VDC and provide (1) Form ‘C’ relay. Camden also offers slim-line and single gang piezo keypads with Wiegand output, for use with access control systems.

CV-710 SL SURFACE MOUNT WIEGAND KEYPAD





The CV-710SL surface mount, backlit Wiegand keypad provides outstanding performance in high traffic/demanding applications. The metal keys, faceplate and cast aluminum box are designed to withstand harsh weather, heavy traffic and vandalism. IP-65 rated dust and water resistance enable it to be mounted outdoors. It supports selectable PIN code length and facility codes. A tamper switch alarm output is included and a range of field selectable Wiegand outputs provide compatibility with virtually any access control system.

Click here to learn more.





