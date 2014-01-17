Invision Technologies Merges With Safe Security

ALBANY, Ga. — Invision Technologies has acquired Safe Security in a joint announcement made by Safe Security CEO Jill Oliver and Invision Technologies President Andrew Robinson.

Invision is a regional integrator providing telephone, IT networking and security services. Both companies are based in Albany, Ga.

With the acquisition of Safe Security, Invision will add over 700 new customers in addition to several employees. Safe Security CEO Oliver will continue in a consulting role with Invision.

“When we heard that Jill’s company might be available, we jumped on it and made sure that she and her customers had a reliable new home with a growing company such as Invision. We are thrilled with the transaction, and are looking forward to providing continued excellent service to all of SAFE Security’s customers,” says Robinson.

Safe Security retained Steve Rubin and Ron Davis of Davis Mergers & Acquisitions Group to assist in the transaction.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.