ipDatatel to Reveal 3 New Solutions for Alarm Dealers at ESX 2017

HOUSTON — ipDatatel announces it will be presenting three new solutions for alarm dealers at this year’s Electronic Security Expo (ESX), taking place June 13-16 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

The solutions are designed to help alarm dealers stay ahead of technology changes in the industry and increase sales, according to the company.

On display at the show will be the BAT LTE, the industry’s first universal, dual-path alarm communicator which leverages Verizon’s 4G LTE technology.

This communicator also features an all new dual high-gain antenna design to boost on-site cellular connectivity. ipDatatel says when combined with Internet connectivity, the BAT LTE provides redundant and future-proofed alarm communications.

Also being showcased is the SecureSmart Helix, a dual-path, professionally monitored, wireless alarm system for professional, Do It for Me (DIFM) and DIY installations. The SecureSmart Helix can be discreetly installed anywhere in the home.

Lastly, ipDatatel will be discussing SecureSmart Cloud, a Cloud video solution designed with dealers in mind, with applications for both business and homeowners and featuring multiple camera support.

You can find ipDatatel in booth #419 at this year’s ESX.

