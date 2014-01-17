IPSecurityCenter PSIM to Help Secure Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON — CNL Software announces its physical security information management (PSIM) software will be utilized as part of the multiagency security program at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20.

The company’s IPSecurityCenter PSIM solution is deployed to keep the Capitol’s transportation facilities and networks operational and the people that rely on them safe, as well as to make sense of the huge volume of data and video intelligence generated during inaugural activities, according to the company.

Event security agencies are responsible for the safety of the public, security and law enforcement and counterterrorism activities during what may be the most dynamic threat environment in history of the U.S., according to the company.

“The swearing-in of a new President is a momentous occasion in our nation’s capital, and we will see huge numbers of people coming from across and beyond the U.S. to witness the Inauguration. As with all major events, security is a huge concern,” says Mike Mostow, general manager, CNL Software Americas. “IPSecurityCenter is deployed in Washington, D.C., providing real-time situational awareness and decision support to security and law enforcement personnel during large scale special security events like the Inauguration.”

A key capability of IPSecurityCenter is allowing multilevel collaboration between and across the various safety, security, law enforcement and emergency management agencies working to protect the President and others attending inaugural activities, its spectators and the wider public, Mostow says.

“Aside from the threat of a major incident, there are more frequent public safety and security incidents to consider. From monitoring crowds and the accurate and early detection of incidents, to enabling rapid post event forensics, IPSecurityCenter offers comprehensive situational awareness and intelligence to bolster security. Having more digital eyes on the ground becomes a force multiplier to help identify and resolve security incidents faster and more incisively.”

The company says its PSIM allows the intelligent integration of the widest range of security and homeland defense technologies such as video surveillance and analytics, facial recognition, license plate recognition, crowd monitoring, gunshot detection, chemical, biological, radiological/nuclear and explosives detection, geospatial mapping and asset tracking.

READ NEXT: The 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the United States