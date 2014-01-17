ISC West: 4 Access Control Vendors Vie for Attendee Affections

LAS VEGAS ― Access control has been one of the best performing technology sectors for the electronic security industry of late and so it should come as little surprise that access vendors were among the most prevalent and busiest at the big show. Following is a

snapshot of four such exhibitors.

Camden Door Controls

Marketing Manager David Price said the door activation and locking products manufacturer has been enjoying growth well into the double digits. He attributed that to industry-leading quality and innovation at a lower price than many competitors.

He added that the firm is supporting its customers better than ever and has cemented a stronger presence on the West Coast with extended hours and a warehouse in San Diego. According to Price, Camden is building loyalty with its exceedingly low failure rates.

He was especially excited about how the firm is introducing what he says is the first innovation to the category in 15 years with a new PIR REX product. CDR will celebrate 30 years in 2018.

Farpointe

Company President Scott Lindley was all smiles at the show as he noted the OEM’s rapidly growing assortment of product offerings as well as its rapidly expanding list of vendor partners, which now number more than 100 worldwide.

Those vendors can have their devices custom labeled, as can systems integrators. He said the firm is especially dialed in regarding hardening its products against cyber threats and hacking attempts.

The company deploys multiple safeguards against being breached and Lindley said its solutions are assuring the ongoing integrity and therefore extending the legacy life of Mifare cards. He added that Farpointe’s Ranger transmitters and receivers can now span up to 2,000 feet.

PHOTO GALLERY: Click here for a look at the booths.

Open Options

The open platform access control solutions specialist introduced Version 7 of its DNA Fusion access platform. “Our DNA Fusion software is more advanced than ever, with cutting-edge features and exciting new technology integrations that offer a complete and unified solution,” said Open Options Marketing & Communications Coordinator Ellie Randall.

The latest features in the DNA Fusion platform include FlexAPI, Open Options’ application programming interface, OpenDX database exchange software, and DNA Fusion’s mobile and web applications.

Visitors also learned more about DNA Fusion’s numerous third-party technology integrations with industry leaders such as Milestone, Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, Axis and ISONAS.

Princeton Identity

From a technology perspective, one of the most impressive products on display at the show was this company’s iris recognition biometrics access control product (IOM Access 200).

Princeton Identity President & CEO Mark Clifton explained how the business spun off from SRI Int’l and worked with Samsung to develop near instantaneous iris recognition that will also be featured in the Korean electronics giant’s Galaxy S8 smartphones.

Clifton said another model also has voice functionality and that all the products are hack resistant. Princeton’s unique multimodal biometric solutions employ distinctive iris and facial recognition technologies to deliver high accuracy and speed, both indoors and outdoors.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI ‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage