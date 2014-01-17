Alarm.com Integrates with New Smart-Home Products Announced at ISC West

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — At ISC West 2017, Alarm.com announced the integration of several new smart-home connected devices with the Alarm.com platform. These include a Slim Line Edition video doorbell from Skybell Technologies, home audio with Legrand, irrigation control with Rachio and Rain Bird, as well as the expansion of 4G LTE communications technology.

“We continue to grow Alarm.com’s ecosystem of connected devices and expand our unified user experience,” says Dan Kerzner, chief product officer, Alarm.com. “This enables us to develop innovative and intelligent solutions that will continue to define the market for smart home and business security services. Alarm.com’s open platform helps ensure that our service provider partners can capture growth opportunities in hardware innovation with a differentiated solution that enhances the overall value of the core security service.”

Alarm.com’s Ecosystem Now Includes…

The company’s video doorbell suite now includes the Slim Line video doorbell through its partnership with Skybell Technologies. The new form factor gives consumers another option for finding the right fit and finish for their home with an integrated solution.

The doorbell can trigger a front porch light to turn on for enhanced security, and homeowners can see and speak with the visitor and securely manage access by unlocking the door directly from the video call screen in the Alarm.com mobile app.

Garage doors are frequent access points to homes and Alarm.com provides control and awareness that includes location-based reminders, real-time alerts and schedules. Garage door controls are enabled through partnerships with Chamberlain and Linear.

The company also announced integration with the new Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller and the Rain Bird Irrigation Controller. Increasing water conservation regulations and the opportunity to reduce water bills are driving growth in the smart irrigation market. Luckily, smart sprinkler systems are simple to install or retrofit.

Floods are another issue, and can often be a leading property insurance claim. With the integration of automated water control valves from Fortrezz and WaterCop, Alarm.com systems can reduce damage by detecting and automatically responding to leaks. Sump pump monitoring provides property owners with alerts so they can proactively address potential issues.

Inside the home, consumers can now connect Legrand smart speakers with an Alarm.com system to enable music and audio control, and set audio Scenes with the Alarm.com app.

Users can also set temperature Scenes with smart thermostat integration, now including the Stelpro Line Voltage Thermostat that allows service providers to address the needs of customers with high voltage power, such as baseboard heating systems.

Finally, Alarm.com’s open platform includes 2GIG (GC2, GC3 and Vario), DSC (Impassa, PowerSeries Neo and Touch), Interlogix (Concord, Simon XT, Simon XT/i, Simon XT/i5 and Network X) and Qolsys (IQ and IQ2). Now, Alarm.com is expanding its deployments of 4G LTE cellular communications across its lineup of security panels.

Check out Alarm.com's ecosystem, platform and services at ISC West in booth #23011.