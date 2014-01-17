SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
This year's ISC West brought a number of trends spanning from robotics and drones to IoT and access control.
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Video: Lencore Puts Mass Notification on Display at ISC West
Video: ASSA ABLOY’s Interactive Installation Tools on Display…
ISC West: Lenel and Interlogix Put Emphasis on Mobile Control
Eagle Eye Networks Highlights Ruggedized Bridge 305 Appliance
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
The winners for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards have been announced. Find out which installing security dealers took home a SAMMY Award.
View this years winners.
Presented By

ISC West: Lenel and Interlogix Put Emphasis on Mobile Control

Leading UTC access control, security and video brands see solutions in palms of hands.



By ·


LAS VEGAS ― The big emphasis for Lenel and fellow UTC brand Interlogix at ISC West was mobility; using mobile devices for access control, home and building controls, and video surveillance.

For almost two decades, UTC brands have provided cutting-edge, Cloud-based solutions for keyless access.

In real estate alone, its Supra business has an installed base of more than 2 million Bluetooth keyboxes in North America. So now the parent firm is leveraging that and extending its mobile capabilities throughout its security portfolio.

“We have been doing mobile credentialing for more than 10 years and now mobility is driving our new products direction,” said Lenel Director of Products Ross McKay. “With the C-suite and the education as early adopters, many users are looking for frictionless access control that balances convenience and security.”

Ross added that Lenel has handpicked two partners, Everbridge and Alert Enterprise, to integrate with its access control solutions and provide comprehensive intelligent security within and around facilities.

lenel at isc west
Lenel Director of Products Ross McKay

Interlogix introduced TruVision Navigator 7, the latest release of its popular video management software (VMS). TruVision Navigator 7 now works seamlessly with Interlogix TruPortal access control systems and IFS network switches – allowing end users to manage their entire security system from one single, easy-to- use interface.

“TruVision can now bring together more HD video together and tie it into a map overview that allows for expanded filtering options and macros settings,” said Interlogix Product Management Leader, Americas, Video Solutions Ed Hamilton. “You now have more intelligence and control with analytics. And a device manager is integrated into Navigator 7 to make it easier to configure.”

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI ‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Access Control · Products · Interlogix · ISC West · Lenel Systems · All Topics

About the Author
Scott Goldfine
Scott Goldfine is Editor-in-Chief and Associate Publisher of Security Sales & Integration. Well-versed in the technical and business aspects of electronic security (video surveillance, access control, systems integration, intrusion detection, fire/life safety), Goldfine is nationally recognized as an industry expert and speaker. Goldfine is involved in several security events and organizations, including the Electronic Security Association (ESA), Security Industry Association (SIA), Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC), False Alarm Reduction Association (FARA), ASIS Int'l and more. Goldfine also serves on several boards, including the SIA Marketing Committee, CSAA Marketing and Communications Committee, PSA Cybersecurity Advisory Council and Robolliance. He is a certified alarm technician, former cable-TV tech, audio company entrepreneur, and lifelong electronics and computers enthusiast. Goldfine joined Security Sales & Integration in 1998.
Contact Scott Goldfine: [email protected]
View More by Scott Goldfine

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Interlogix, Lenel Systems







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West