ISC West: Lenel and Interlogix Put Emphasis on Mobile Control

LAS VEGAS ― The big emphasis for Lenel and fellow UTC brand Interlogix at ISC West was mobility; using mobile devices for access control, home and building controls, and video surveillance.

For almost two decades, UTC brands have provided cutting-edge, Cloud-based solutions for keyless access.

In real estate alone, its Supra business has an installed base of more than 2 million Bluetooth keyboxes in North America. So now the parent firm is leveraging that and extending its mobile capabilities throughout its security portfolio.

“We have been doing mobile credentialing for more than 10 years and now mobility is driving our new products direction,” said Lenel Director of Products Ross McKay. “With the C-suite and the education as early adopters, many users are looking for frictionless access control that balances convenience and security.”

Ross added that Lenel has handpicked two partners, Everbridge and Alert Enterprise, to integrate with its access control solutions and provide comprehensive intelligent security within and around facilities.



Lenel Director of Products Ross McKay

Interlogix introduced TruVision Navigator 7, the latest release of its popular video management software (VMS). TruVision Navigator 7 now works seamlessly with Interlogix TruPortal access control systems and IFS network switches – allowing end users to manage their entire security system from one single, easy-to- use interface.

“TruVision can now bring together more HD video together and tie it into a map overview that allows for expanded filtering options and macros settings,” said Interlogix Product Management Leader, Americas, Video Solutions Ed Hamilton. “You now have more intelligence and control with analytics. And a device manager is integrated into Navigator 7 to make it easier to configure.”

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI ‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage