ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
This year's ISC West brought a number of trends spanning from robotics and drones to IoT and access control.
By Scott Goldfine · April 13, 2017
LAS VEGAS ― In what has to be the busiest ISC West show ever (perhaps for the first time eclipsing the 30,000 barrier), certain technology and trends stood out the most.
From the rise of robotics and drones, to the prevalence of smart home technology, there was no shortage of diversity at this year’s show.
There were massive booths, free beer and a number of brands jumping on the Z-Wave/IoT bandwagon.
Check out the top trends seen at ISC West here, then let us know in the comments if there’s anything we missed.
