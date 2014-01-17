ISONAS Reveals Next Evolution in IP Access Control at ISC West 2017

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — ISONAS Inc., a leading Pure IP access control system manufacturer, announces the company will be exhibiting their new line of software and hardware products at booth #5117 at the ISC West trade show.

At the show, ISONAS will be featuring its Pure IP family of hardware products, their new mobile credential platform as well as Pure Access 2.0; all wrapped up in a new look and feel with a revamped brand and booth, revealing a new ISONAS. In addition, attendees will be able to experience the new Pure Mobile credentials at the ISONAS booth and also enter a contest to potentially win a brand new Amazon Echo.

ISONAS is offering a completely new product line and major expansion of its network and engineering team, who have delivered a simple user experience from the physical installation all the way to a credential presentation. The ISONAS Pure IP RC-04 hardware platform revolutionizes the ease of install and the powerful addition of Bluetooth Low Energy capability makes access control hassle free by allowing for the use of a smart phone as a user’s credential.

“Our product vision continues to evolve and push the envelope in access control with a strong focus on making the customer experience easier each year,” states Rob Mossman, CEO at ISONAS. “We look forward to showcasing our new hardware and software line at ISC West this year and educating customers on the many benefits of our Pure IP™ solution at our media event on Wednesday April 5.”

ISONAS continues taking Pure IP to the next level with a cutting-edge solution that creates a simpler and smarter access control solution for customers.

ISONAS continues to unleash more technological advancement into the market opening the door to convenient access control for everyone and the release of Pure Access 2.0 does just that. The latest version offers a brand new user interface and experience that includes a direct integration with Microsoft’s Active Directory and a fresh integration with the Milestone XProtect Access Manager.

Whether on premise or in the cloud, Pure Access offers ISONAS certified integrator partners an opportunity for an off-the-shelf, managed access control platform that empowers their existing RMR model.

In February, ISONAS launched their new mobile credential, Pure Mobile, and will be offering these credentials FREE through April 2017. At the show, attendees can find out how to take advantage of this special offer at the ISONAS booth and see how simple and cost effective these credentials are by enrolling in a contest for an Amazon Echo.

To enter, attendees can simply download the new Pure Mobile application from the iOS or Google Play store (Android coming soon), then enroll their mobile device at booth 5117. To claim your prize, simply return to the booth on Thursday, April 6th before 1 p.m. and present the mobile device to see if you are granted access to one of the hottest new products on the market, the Amazon Echo, a hands-free speaker you control with your own voice.

For live product demonstrations at the ISC West show or to get your new ISONAS Pure Mobile credential to register for a chance to win a brand new Amazon Echo, visit Booth #5117. ISONAS will also be hosting a media event at its booth on April 5th at 4 p.m. to further showcase its new product line.