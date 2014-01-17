ISONAS Releases Pure Access 2.0

BOULDER, Colo. — ISONAS, a provider of IP access control systems, has released Pure Access 2.0.

Pure Access is a family of access control software products comprised of a fully hosted platform, Pure Access Cloud and an on-premise option, Pure Access Manager.

The updated software adds new features that expand the capability of the platform, which includes a direct integration with Microsoft’s Active Directory and a custom rules engine.

“At ISONAS, the product vision continues to evolve and focus on making the experience of our customers even more efficient and simpler,” says Rob Mossman, CEO at ISONAS. “The release of Pure Access 2.0 is a testament to this and we continue to focus our resources on providing products focused on our customers’ needs in 2017.”

With the addition of Active Directory, users can now unify IT and physical security platforms and centrally manage people and groups from a single interface. The integration allows selected user information such as name, badge ID, PIN number and access control permissions to be transferred from Active Directory to Pure Access with an automated synchronization.

Pure Access 2.0’s custom rules engine gives customers the ability to trigger actions or responses when a specific event occurs. ISONAS customers can now get notifications of actions in real-time through email alerts or dashboard notifications.

