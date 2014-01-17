Iveda Launches Doorbell Security Camera

MESA, Ariz. — Iveda has announced the launch of its IvedaHome doorbell security camera. The doorbell camera is a standalone product that can also be bundled with Iveda’s IvedaHome automation and security system.

“Seeing how well the product works from initial reseller installations overseas and how cool the features are, I installed one myself at my house and got everything up and running within half an hour,” said David Ly CEO of Iveda. “If you’re not a DIY person, it’s a low-voltage device that any handyman can set up for you.”

When someone rings the doorbell, all family members with the app on their devices will get an alert. Whoever pushes the answer button first on the phone app can start a conversation with the person who is at the door.

The doorbell camera serves as a surveillance camera, equipped with a PIR (passive infrared) motion detector sensor. When motion is detected, an alert will be sent to the same devices and each can use the app to verify what is going on outside the door.

Iveda will sell the doorbell cameras through worldwide security integrators, telecoms and other distributors.

“Before we focused on telecoms, we had a reseller program with security integrators in the U.S. I think a good way to re-engage is with a functional, cool new product that will excite their customers,” says Ly. “It’s a simple but effective product that does what it’s supposed to do: see who’s on the other side of the door before you open it and doubles as a remotely-accessible security camera.”

The doorbell camera transmits live streaming video and records on an SD card. Cloud recording is available if bundled with IvedaHome, Iveda’s smarthome product.

