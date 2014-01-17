Jenne Makes Deal to Sell Razberi Video Surveillance Appliances

AUSTIN, Texas — Razberi Technologies has entered into a distribution partnership with Jenne, a value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the Cloud.

The partnership allows for Jenne’s resellers in North America to offer the full suite of Razberi ServerSwitchIQ video surveillance appliances and services, including the new Razberi CameraDefense cybersecurity solution.

“Jenne sells to a diverse group of high-end security integrators nationally that focus largely on security surveillance and management, making this a strategic partnership for us,” says Joe Vitalone, chief sales and marketing officer at Razberi. “They are very focused on

augmenting their current partnerships and bringing new solutions to their resellers.”

The Razberi ServerSwitchIQ appliances are deployed in a distributed architecture at the edge of the network, enabling customers to increase megapixel video quality by eliminating the need to stream video constantly to a corporate network.

Razberi’s new CameraDefense cybersecurity solution is also embedded in the architecture. It protects IP cameras and corporate networks from cyber attacks by hardening the cameras, defending the video management system and monitoring for cyber threats.

“With Razberi, we can offer our resellers an appliance that meets their customers’ demands for secure and high-end video surveillance solutions, which is a crucial component in securing a company’s network and critical data,” says Bill Brennan, vice president of security solutions, Jenne. “The product is certified to work with many of the video management systems and cameras in our current portfolio and complements network design by providing CameraDefense cybersecurity and network optimization to our customers.”

