Jim Callahan to Retire From Ackerman Security, New CEO Named

ATLANTA — Ackerman Security Systems announced today that Jim Callahan is retiring as president and CEO, effective Feb. 28. Board Chairman Richard Perry will become the new CEO.

Callahan is credited with building Ackerman Security from a small, Atlanta-focused company to serving clients nationwide. Under his leadership, the company expanded into multiple cities and grew to more than 300 employees.

Callahan joined Ackerman in 1997 as vice president of sales, rose to COO and was appointed CEO and president in 2012.

“It has been my honor to lead this great company alongside our dedicated team of employees. I wish to express my appreciation for the friendships I have here at Ackerman,” Callahan states in a news release.

Ackerman Security completed a deal to be acquired by private equity firm Imperial Capital Group of Toronto and its partner OPTrust Private Markets Group in 2015. A group of Ackerman senior managers, including Callahan, continued to own a minority stake in the company.

A resident of Alpharetta, Ga., Callahan says he is looking forward to an extended European vacation. He will remain as a shareholder in the organization.

Incoming CEO Richard Perry is an industry veteran with more than 30 years’ experience founding and growing security alarm businesses. In 2000, he founded Security Networks which became one of the fastest growing security firms in the industry. In 2013, Security Networks was acquired by Monitronics for $507 million.

“I’m inheriting a great team from Jim Callahan and am excited to continue the great tradition of Ackerman Security,” Perry says.