Keep Your Video Data Secure

Video surveillance data is increasingly connected across local and global networks, and more and more network cameras send their data to servers over the Internet. While this brings significant benefits, it can also leave you vulnerable to cybercrime if the proper protections are not put in place. In addition to physical security, data security and privacy must also be taken very seriously.

The camera is often the most remote outpost in a network, and it can be easily overlooked. With this in mind, Bosch starts at the edge when taking steps to ensure data security. First, when our cameras are set-up, users are required to set a password. Second, only secure (HTTPS) connections with the cameras are allowed and all unsecure ports are disabled by default. Third, the execution of third-party software is disabled and firmware updates can only be done via Bosch firmware files. Finally, all Bosch IP cameras feature a unique, built-in Trusted Platform Module (TPM). This module safely stores all certificates and keys needed for authentication and encryption. Even in cases of unauthorized access, the TPM ensures that the keys cannot be retrieved.

End-to-end data security

Focusing on the edge of your video surveillance set-up alone is not enough. Even a single weak link in a surveillance solution can jeopardize the entire system. Bosch achieves the highest standards with a four-step approach that considers the entire video surveillance infrastructure. It starts with creating trust by assigning every component in the network an authentication key. Second, data is secured by encrypting it at the hardware level, using a cryptographic key that is safely stored in the TPM. In order to ensure that only authorized people have access to data, Bosch offers a number of ways to manage user access rights. And finally, Bosch has its own public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions with in-house Certification Authority (CA) Escrypt. Bosch solutions also support third-party PKI solutions from companies such as SecureXperts, Inc.

Securing core devices (servers, clients and storage devices)

Video surveillance data can range from sensitive to top secret. But even networks with trusted devices and secure data transfer can fall victim to human error. That’s why Bosch offers extended user management options for controlling individual user access rights and supports existing industry standards, such as Microsoft Active Directory. Regular updates via security patches and allowing digest access authentication only, further increases security levels to keep video data secure. Bosch recording solutions can also come with a TPM. This module, as with our cameras, safely stores all certificates and keys needed for authentication and encryption. Even in case of unauthorized access, the TPM ensures that the keys cannot be retrieved.

Securing the infrastructure

Authentication within the network is ensured using the 802.1x protocol. Bosch network cameras and storage devices support up to 256 bit keys for encryption (Advanced Encryption Standard). All Bosch cameras feature unique factory-loaded Bosch signed certificates to enable authentication and encryption. If needed, these factory-loaded certificates can be replaced by customer specific certificates to meet certain customer requirements. In a world where almost everything is connected, data security is now a community effort. That’s why Bosch video surveillance solutions comply with leading industry standards in PKI for the management of digital encryption certificates.

Because video data is often highly critical and sensitive, Bosch is driving a systematic approach to maximize data security by considering physical safety and cybersecurity simultaneously. Our system approach is the key to achieving the highest standards in end-to-end data security.

Watch this video to learn more.