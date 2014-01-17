Kentucky School District to Add 250 Security Cameras

Editor’s note: the following article originally appeared on campussafetymagazine.com, a SSI sister publication.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. — Officials at a public school district here have announced plans to install 250 security cameras at schools in the county in an effort to improve emergency response.

The security upgrades will cost Daviess County Public Schools $158,000 and are set to be completed by the end of this month.

“This is just another measure in the long line of things we’re doing here to try to make sure our students and staff are safe,” District Superintendent for Finance and Operations Matt Robbins says.

Staff and faculty members in the southwest Kentucky county are already undergoing training for active shooter incidents and other emergencies, according to wkyufm.org.

The video surveillance cameras will be installed in 18 of the district’s schools, including each of the district’s two main high schools.

Robbins said the installations aren’t in response to any specific threat but are instead a proactive measure in response to the falling prices for the cameras.

“What’s happened is there’s been a revolution in the technology with cameras over the course of that period of time, a tremendous revolution,” Robbins says. “And a capability that you can view remotely, you don’t even have to be on site. And you can move them.”

The existing video surveillance system is eight years old.