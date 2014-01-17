SSI logo

Kentucky School District to Add 250 Security Cameras

Officials say the new video surveillance cameras will complement the district’s ongoing training for an active shooter situation and other emergencies.



By ·


Editor’s note: the following article originally appeared on campussafetymagazine.com, a SSI sister publication.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. — Officials at a public school district here have announced plans to install 250 security cameras at schools in the county in an effort to improve emergency response.

The security upgrades will cost Daviess County Public Schools $158,000 and are set to be completed by the end of this month.

“This is just another measure in the long line of things we’re doing here to try to make sure our students and staff are safe,” District Superintendent for Finance and Operations Matt Robbins says.

Staff and faculty members in the southwest Kentucky county are already undergoing training for active shooter incidents and other emergencies, according to wkyufm.org.

The video surveillance cameras will be installed in 18 of the district’s schools, including each of the district’s two main high schools.

READ NEXT: How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes

Robbins said the installations aren’t in response to any specific threat but are instead a proactive measure in response to the falling prices for the cameras.

“What’s happened is there’s been a revolution in the technology with cameras over the course of that period of time, a tremendous revolution,” Robbins says. “And a capability that you can view remotely, you don’t even have to be on site. And you can move them.”

The existing video surveillance system is eight years old.
Article Topics
Business Management · Video Surveillance · Vertical Markets · News · Campus Safety · Campus Security · Education Market · K-12 · Security Cameras · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Campus Safety, Campus Security, Education Market, K-12







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan
With the Right Business Plan in Place a Whole New Business Model is Within Reach

Trending
The 30 Top Technology Innovations of 2016
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
How Big Data Can Change the Security Industry

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane