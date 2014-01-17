SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
Top Marketers, SSI Industry Hall of Famers Take Center Stage on Eve of ISC West
The SAMMY Awards will once again be co-located with the SSI Industry Hall of Fame induction on April 4. SSI will also dole out Most Valuable Product…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Alarm Lock T2 Series to Include Mortise, LocDown & Exit Trim…
Bosch’s Offerings at ISC West 2017
Platinum Tools Launches VDV MapMaster 3.0 Cable Tester at 2017…
Upgrade New & Existing Alarm Systems to New Cellular S With…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

Keri Systems to Debut Up to 6 New Products at ISC West

Keri Systems says it has focused on expanding its offerings as they relate to the access control marketplace.



By ·


Keri Systems announces it will be displaying up to six new products at its booth at ISC West this year.

“2017 will be an exciting year for Keri systems at ISC West in Las Vegas,” says Vince DeIuliis, director of marketing and North American sales. “We have been on hyper-speed in developing and deploying a host of new products that will make our offering both deeper and wider, as it relates to the access control marketplace.”

The company has stayed quiet about what exactly will be on display but gave the following hints:

New releases at or near the show will take our users one step further into building control, via graphic analysis.  We will also launch new software, which make our offering extremely simple to the everyday user with an interface that rivals commonly-deployed retail products.

We’ll be launching new hardware products; some of which will be first editions for Keri.  These new offerings will allow us to move toward the periphery of access control and provide a complete offering from software to portal to barrier. 

Visitors will find Keri has strategically partnered with vendors of complimentary security offerings to provide end-to-end solutions for video integration, visitor management and time and attendance, as well as widening our existing offerings in wireless technologies.

Keri Systems will be exhibiting at booth #3089 at ISC West in Las Vegas, April 4-6.
Article Topics
Access Control · Products · Access Control · ISC West · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration March 2017 Issue
ISC West 2017 Show Issue

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Honeywell Suit Claims Alarm.com’s Deal With Icontrol Amounts to a Monopoly
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Icontrol & Alarm.com Respond to Honeywell’s Lawsuit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane