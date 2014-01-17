Keri Systems to Debut Up to 6 New Products at ISC West

Keri Systems announces it will be displaying up to six new products at its booth at ISC West this year.

“2017 will be an exciting year for Keri systems at ISC West in Las Vegas,” says Vince DeIuliis, director of marketing and North American sales. “We have been on hyper-speed in developing and deploying a host of new products that will make our offering both deeper and wider, as it relates to the access control marketplace.”

The company has stayed quiet about what exactly will be on display but gave the following hints:

New releases at or near the show will take our users one step further into building control, via graphic analysis. We will also launch new software, which make our offering extremely simple to the everyday user with an interface that rivals commonly-deployed retail products. We’ll be launching new hardware products; some of which will be first editions for Keri. These new offerings will allow us to move toward the periphery of access control and provide a complete offering from software to portal to barrier. Visitors will find Keri has strategically partnered with vendors of complimentary security offerings to provide end-to-end solutions for video integration, visitor management and time and attendance, as well as widening our existing offerings in wireless technologies.

Keri Systems will be exhibiting at booth #3089 at ISC West in Las Vegas, April 4-6.