Kwikset Introduces Convert Conversion Kit

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Kwikset Convert conversion kit is Kwikset’s new Z-Wave Smart Lock Conversion Kit.

The kit will turn mechanical locks — even non-Kwikset locks — into smart, electronic locks, bringing the convenience of keyless entry and home automation to new consumer audiences.

The new Kwikset Convert will appeal to design-driven homeowners who want a smart lock but also want to maintain the style of the front door or match an existing handle set, and don’t want to change their existing deadbolt.