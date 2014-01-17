SSI logo

Kwikset Introduces Convert Conversion Kit

The kit turns mechanical locks into smart, electronic locks.




LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Kwikset Convert conversion kit is Kwikset’s new Z-Wave Smart Lock Conversion Kit. 

The kit will turn mechanical locks — even non-Kwikset locks — into smart, electronic locks, bringing the convenience of keyless entry and home automation to new consumer audiences. 

The new Kwikset Convert will appeal to design-driven homeowners who want a smart lock but also want to maintain the style of the front door or match an existing handle set, and don’t want to change their existing deadbolt. 


