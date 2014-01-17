Kwikset SmartCode Locks Now Amazon Alexa Compatible

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Kwikset announces that homeowners using Samsung SmartThings or Wink to control their Kwikset SmartCode 910, 912, 914 and 916 electronic locks can now ask Alexa-enabled devices to lock their deadbolts.

The feature is a result of a new API launch from Amazon that allows the control of smart locks through the SmartThings and Wink hubs.

“The integration between Kwikset and Alexa greatly simplifies the way that homeowners can interact with their locks,” says Ashton Good, Kwikset’s senior product manager, Spectrum Brands. “Homeowners can now say, ‘Alexa, lock my door,’ instead of having to open an app. We’re excited for Kwikset to work in cooperation with SmartThings, Wink and Amazon to greatly improve and simplify the homeowner’s smart home experience, whether they are at home or away from home.”

Kwikset’s SmartCode 910 is a five-digit, push-button smart lock is well suited for homeowners looking for a more affordable and traditional keyless smart lock solution that will match any home décor, according to the company.

It is available in both traditional and contemporary styles and a range of finishes to complement a variety of home aesthetics.

Kwikset’s SmartCode 912 is a five-digit, push-button smart lever and electronic deadbolt, featuring traditional design and easy installation. It is geared for homeowners looking for a smart solution for an interior room, such as a home office, storage room or interior garage door, where the security of a deadbolt is not required.

Both the SmartCode 914 with its 10-button keypad and the SmartCode 916 with its responsive capacitive touchscreen offers features such as keyless entry and dedicated one-touch locking, as well as the security of an all-metal, tamper-resistant interior escutcheon and BHMA Grade 2 certification.

The SmartCode 916 also features Kwikset’s patent-pending SecureScreen technology. SecureScreen helps mask “smudge” attacks in which user codes can be potentially jeopardized by detecting frequently used numbers from the oily residues on the touchscreen surface.

All Kwikset SmartCode smart locks compatible with SmartThings and Wink:

Can be programmed with up to 30 user codes

Feature one-touch locking for added convenience

Are BHMA Grade 2 certified ensuring top quality and durability

Include SmartKey security, a security feature unique to Kwikset locks that helps protect against lock picking and lock bumping

Feature a lifetime mechanical and finish warranty and a one-year electronics warranty

The Alexa skill for Kwikset SmartCode smart locks through Samsung SmartThings and Wink is available in the Alexa skills store. The new lock API launch from Amazon does not currently support the “unlock” functionality.

