Kwikset Soon to Market With Stylish, Z-Wave 500 Series-Enabled Locks

LAS VEGAS — Kwikset showcased five of its latest residential lock products at ISC West, all of which will be available in the second half of 2017, according to Nick English, national sales manager.

Each of the portfolio entrants offers new levels of security and convenience, as well as an emphasis on the company’s commitment to style and design, which English refers to as Kwikset’s “aesthetic play.”

The locks are said to be among the first to market with the Z-Wave 500 Series chipset, which offers a number of enhancements including extended wireless range and wireless security features to remove the vulnerability of the network during enrollment.

Among the quintet of new offerings, English highlighted the Obsidian, which he described as a smart lock that eliminates the need for traditional keys. Obsidian will be available with standalone and connected options, allowing users to lock and unlock their front doors using the touchscreen exterior or their smartphones.

The sleek touchpad of the Obsidian — just like the volcanic glass — is black and makes up nearly all of the deadbolt’s exterior. The lock’s all-metal interior has advanced mechanical and electronic security features. Nixing the keyway eliminates the threat of “lock picking” and “lock bumping,” attacks using specially cut keys to defeat conventional pin and tumbler locks.

You can read more about Kwikset’s ISC West offerings here, or following is a quick glance:

SmartCode 888 Touchpad Electronic Deadbolt — A contemporary version of Kwikset’s SmartCode five-button deadbolt, designed to integrate with select smart home systems. The device can hold up to 30 distinct user codes and delivers convenience to homeowners with complete remote locking/unlocking via smartphones and tablets, as well as total home control.

Kwikset Convert (Z-Wave Smart Lock Conversion Kit) — Replaces the interior half of an existing lock, brings the convenience of keyless entry and home automation to consumers. The new kit will appeal to design-driven homeowners who want a smarter lock but want to maintain the style of the front door or match the current handleset, and don’t want to change the existing deadbolt. Available in brass, Venetian bronze and satin nickel. The kit can be used on Kwikset, Baldwin, Weiser and Schlage products.

Contemporary SmartCode 914 & 916 — These locks address the needs of style-conscious consumers with contemporary versions of the company’s traditional deadbolts. The locks integrate with home security and automation systems to deliver convenience and peace of mind to homeowners with remote locking/unlocking via smartphones and tablets.