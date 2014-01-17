Kwikset Dishes to SSI About 2017 ISC Offerings

LAS VEGAS — Kwikset can be found exhibiting at this year’s ISC West at booth 24117.

Kwikset National Sales Manager Nick English elaborates below on what the company has in store for ISC West 2017 and the rest of the year.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?

We are featuring a number of new products at ISC West this year, but certainly one of the most exciting is our Kwikset Convert lock. Kwikset Convert is Kwikset’s new Z-Wave Smart Lock conversion kit. The kit can turn mechanical locks — even non-Kwikset locks — into smart locks, bringing the convenience of keyless entry and home automation to new consumer audiences.

Kwikset Convert, which replaces the interior half of an existing lock, will appeal to design-driven homeowners who want a smarter lock without having to change out their existing deadbolt. The new lock lets homeowners maintain the style of the front door or match an existing handleset. Plus, Kwikset Convert’s transitional style complements the décor of most homes.

It’s also very easy to install. The unit, which features the same class-leading minimal, all-metal interior available in Kwikset’s SmartCode line, replaces the existing interior mechanism using the included adapters. The interior piece can be removed and re-used on other mechanical locks, making it an economical security upgrade.

In conjunction with any one of a wide variety of Z-Wave- based home automation systems, the new Conversion Kit utilizes the Z-Wave wireless protocol to enable true remote locking and unlocking.

What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?

Obsidian is our new, visually striking, low-profile touchscreen electronic deadbolt that is already getting some high-profile attention. Not only does it have a “game-changing” design, but it’s also Kwikset’s first keywayless deadbolt. Most importantly, it makes a strong statement about Kwikset’s commitment to modern design while still focusing on the highest level of security.

Named after a dark, glasslike volcanic rock, Obsidian merges a sleek modern exterior, a class-leading, minimal, all-metal interior, and advanced security features.

We’ll also be featuring new, contemporary versions of our SmartCode 914 and 916 electronic deadbolts, plus our new SmartCode 888, an affordable, entry-level smart lock. All of these locks feature enhanced aesthetics, to go along with unsurpassed functionality, robust network security and encryption, and the new Z-Wave 500 Series chip with its extended wireless range and wireless security features.

What else is new or noteworthy about the company for 2017?

Kwikset has already raised the bar for smart home security with a number of industry firsts, such as our SmartKey re-key technology and SecureScreen that helps mask “smudge” attacks on touchscreens.

In 2017 we are further solidifying our role as an industry innovator with the introduction of Kwikset’s first-ever keywayless touchscreen, Obsidian; the first Z-Wave lock conversion kit; and some of the first locks to utilize the new Z-Wave 500 Series chip. We have also continued to take lock design in new and innovative directions with Obsidian.

What is your company’s overall value proposition to installing security dealers/integrators? Why should they do business with you?

By introducing the five new products, Kwikset is not only offering the consumers many new choices for style and functionality, we are providing security dealers and integrators with many new tools to help meet customer’s security needs and design preferences.

When dealers and integrators work with Kwikset, they can address a complete range of customer needs for functionality, security and convenience, while providing customers with locks that can complement virtually any home style or décor.

What do you see as some of the top opportunities in the marketplace right now?

Many of today’s homeowners are already reaping the benefits of the Internet of Things and IoT devices. The growth of IoT and the smart home category presents a tremendous opportunity for dealers and distributors.

Positioning smart locks as a central element in a smart home, and one of the main IoT devices for enhancing home security, can lead to a tremendous uptick in both smart lock sales and the sale of other connected IoT devices.