Learn All About This Summer’s Campus Safety Conferences

Campus Safety magazine is pleased to announce that it will host Campus Safety Conferences this summer in Irving, Texas, Philadelphia and Long Beach, Calif. Campus Safety Texas will be held June 12-13 at the Omni Mandalay in Irving, Texas; Campus Safety East will be held July 13-14 at the Hilton Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia, Pa.; and Campus Safety West will be July 31-August 1 at the Westin in Long Beach, Calif.

The Campus Safety Conferences are the premier security and safety events for administrators, public safety officials, security and law enforcement executives from all over the country looking for solutions to campus safety, security, emergency management and technology challenges.

The programs offer one-of-a-kind training and networking opportunities where attendees will learn from industry experts, share ideas, hear experiences and build relationships with fellow administrators and security professionals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to obtain information on the latest public safety, security and emergency management products and services. The conferences provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn and engage with other professionals while remaining current and proactive in the overall management of emergency preparedness.

“We are excited to expand our conferences to three locations in 2017,” says Amy Reddington, Event Director for the Campus Safety Conferences. “Doing so will provide our audience with even more opportunities to receive the latest training and education from experts and peers who are passionate about sharing the best tools, resources and information on how to better prepare, plan and respond to emergency situations on our campuses.”

This year, campus safety experts will share their experiences and knowledge on topics including: emergency preparedness, international students on campus, countering violent extremism, reunification strategies, after-hour emergencies, mental health concerns, active killer/active shooter response, technology-facilitated crimes, audio and video solutions, Clery Act annual security reports and crisis communications.

These two-day conferences will be presented in partnership with the University of North Texas Dallas (UNTD), University of Pennsylvania and University of Southern California (USC).

The University of Pennsylvania’s Division of Public Safety is excited to partner with Campus Safety Magazine for the July conference,” says Maureen Rush, Vice President for Public Safety and Superintendent of Penn Police. “This conference is an opportunity to discuss top security concerns for primary, secondary and university campuses. Safety professionals can share strategies for issues such as active shooter and emergency planning with peers and professionals. We look forward to welcoming conference participants to historic Philadelphia.”

“USC’s Department of Public Safety has been a proud partner with Campus Safety magazine’s conferences for the past four years,” says USC Chief John Thomas. “Now more than ever in these very challenging times for Campus Safety professionals, these informative and engaging training conferences provide campus safety professionals with invaluable opportunities to learn, network, share ideas, and explore the current risks and incidents occurring on our academic campuses. The Campus Safety Conference is an event that we look forward to each year.”

“UNT Dallas looks forward to partnering with Campus Safety magazine’s conference to be held here in Dallas June 12-13,” says Dr. Eric Coleman, former Campus Police Chief and UNT Dallas faculty member. “As always, Campus Safety magazine holds informative and engaging training conferences that provide campus safety professionals with invaluable opportunities to learn, network, and share ideas, and explore the current risks and incidents that our campuses are exposed to on a daily basis. We at UNTD are delighted to host this conference and look forward to working with all of our partners in pursuit of safer and more secure campuses.”

About the 2017 Campus Safety Conferences

The Campus Safety Conferences are the only events that combine the proven editorial power of Campus Safety magazine with in-person educational sessions and networking opportunities for K-12 schools and university campus safety professionals. Campus Safety Conferences are the premier security and safety events that bring together peers from across the country to learn from industry experts, share ideas, hear experiences and build relationships with fellow campus safety and security practitioners.

TEXAS: June 12-13, 2017 | Omni Mandalay | Irving, TX | campussafetyconference.com/texas/agenda

EAST: July 13-14, 2017 | Hilton Penn’s Landing | Philadelphia, PA | campussafetyconference.com/east/agenda

WEST: July 31-August 1, 2017 | Westin Long Beach | Long Beach, CA | campussafetyconference.com/west/agenda

