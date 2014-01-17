SSI logo

Lencore Brings Open Platform Mass Notification Solution to ISC West

The n.FORM system is said to allow for almost unlimited zoning capabilities within and across facilities.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — Lencore Acoustics Corp. of Woodbury, N.Y., is a manufacturer of sound masking, paging, background music and mass notification systems (MNS). If you are not familiar with this brand, allow me to introduce you to it by way of conferring with David Smith at ISC West.

Smith serves as the company’s vice president of marketing and he expressed the opportunity for security integrators “to take advantage of their existing relationships within a facility to potentially expand their offerings to include mass notification and emergency communications.”

Smith described the company’s n.FORM solution within the context of NFPA 72, which stresses the importance of design, installation and performance traits of A/V components and systems. Among recent changes to NFPA 72, code-compliant audio systems and video displays are now recognized as components of an emergency communication system.

n.FORM is a packaged solution that is designed on an open-platform, which greatly simplifies integrating and interfacing with other control platforms and protocols. The solution’s web server controls the network, allowing users to access the system, monitor settings, manage zones and make other changes onsite or remotely. On site adjustments can be made through smart devices or via Crestron, AMX or Extron control pad devices.

By incorporating a variety of communication platforms including speakers, horns, strobes, sirens, digital signage, text messaging and email, messaging via n.FORM can reach occupants throughout a facility, in other buildings, across a parking lot or even around the world.

You can learn more about the solution in this video.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
Article Topics
Emergency Communications Systems · ISC West · Lencore · Mass Notification · NFPA 72 · All Topics

