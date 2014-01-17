Lenel Updates OnGuard Security Management Platform

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Lenel, a provider of advanced security systems and services, has announced the release of it’s OnGuard 7.3 security management platform.

The OnGuard 7.3 platform supports the new Lenel BlueDiamond mobile ecosystem, which allows smart devices to be used as secure credentials.

Multi-technology readers with a Bluetooth low energy module and a secure Cloud server are also supported, as well as third-party mobile credentials.

“New enhancements like additional web-based apps and native support for mobile credential issuance make this Lenel’s most flexible and integrated solution to date,” says Ross McKay, director product management, Lenel.

The new OnGuard credentials module, a web-based cardholder, credential and access rights management application, allows users to access the OnGuard security management system without the need for client software installation or upgrades.

READ: The Most Important Security Developments of 2016

This latest release also supports the new Lenel console, a web-based application that ties core, web-based and third-party components of the system into one unified launch pad for improved performance, according to the company.

More OnGuard 7.3 Features:

New hardware offering InfoGraphics and Software House iSTAR Pro paths to OnGuard migration, in addition to existing CASI and Honeywell solutions

A BACnet interface allowing an information exchange between the OnGuard system and many building automation systems to help reduce costs and improve operational efficiency

Integrated authentication of FIPS-201credentials

Lenel is part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).