Leviton Releases Hubless Home Automation Solution

Homeowners can control their lights from anywhere using Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology.



MELVILLE, N.Y. — Leviton announces the release of its “hubless” home automation solution, Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology.

The solution offers remote access, app-based scheduling and voice control, simplifying home lighting control from anywhere by automating interior and exterior lights using the free My Leviton app, according to the company.

The devices can also be connected to Amazon Echo, Dot, Tap or Alexa-embedded products, like the Nucleus touchscreen intercom, to provide voice control through commands.

The Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology product family includes both 600W and 1000W in-wall dimmers and 15 Amp switches that are all multi-way capable, as well as plug-in outlets and plug-in dimmers.

“With nothing more than a new Leviton device, your Wi-Fi network and a smartphone, homeowners can have a smart home with remote access, scheduling and voice control,” says Richard Westfall, vice president and general manager of Leviton Energy Management, Controls & Automation. “Add multi-way capability, advanced technology for low wattage bulbs, plus multiple color options and wallplates to the offering — and this is the most complete and advanced IoT lighting control on the market.”

The Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology devices support LED, CFL and incandescent bulbs and have also been engineered for compatibility with sensitive low-wattage LED bulbs.

All devices in the product line are supported by a five-year limited warranty..

