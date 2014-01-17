Leviton Adds 5 New Devices to Decora Smart Line

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Leviton announces five new Z-Wave Plus certified lighting control devices to its Decora Smart line.

The additions include 600W and 1000W in-wall dimmers, 15 Amp switches, plug-in outlets and plug-in dimmers.

The Decora Smart with Z-Wave technology devices universally support LED, CFL and incandescent bulbs, are certified to work with both Samsung SmartThings and Wink hubs, and are backwards compatible to Leviton Vizia RF + systems, according to the company.

“Leviton has been a pioneer and believer in Z-Wave technology for well over a decade, beginning with the existing Vizia RF + product family,” says Tom Morgan, director of product management, controls and automation, Leviton Energy Management. “Therefore, it’s only natural to bring our wide-ranging product line into the future with a new look and enhanced Z-Wave Plus technology.”

The 600W and 1000W dimmer hardware features an all-new dim/bright bar placed vertically alongside the on/off rocker paddle. Vanishing LEDs on the left side of the paddle show current and target light levels with real-time feedback.

Additional Decora Smart with Z-Wave Technology Features:

Z-Wave Plus commands, such as network wide inclusion and beaming, faster installation and strong communication

Increased energy efficiency

Compatibility with extremely sensitive low-wattage LED bulbs – no glowing

Local on/off push button for plug-in modules for real-time communication to compatible hubs, such as Samsung SmartThings and Wink

READ NEXT: Wink Hub or SmartThings Hub: Which Works Better?