LifeSafety Power Reveals Integration with Authentic Mercury Security Hardware

The integration is said to provide critical details on the power management system, enabling end users and system installers to intelligently monitor and maintain their deployments.



MUNDELEIN, Ill. — LifeSafety Power announces what it says is the industry’s first embedded native firmware integration, connecting intelligent power management analytics to leading software manufacturers directly through Authentic Mercury Security hardware.

The integration will allow end users to obtain intelligent alerts and power solution testing natively through one single user interface with no additional hardware.

This new functionality brings proactive real-time reporting and delivers mission critical information on overall system health before it fails, according to the company.

“This truly enhances and expands the potential for systems integrators to offer remote power management to customers who will benefit from predictive analysis and detailed reporting on the health and well-being of their solutions,” says Joe Holland, vice president of engineering, LifeSafety Power. “Mercury Security and LifeSafety Power are long-time technology partners who see the intrinsic value this relationship brings to security.”

LifeSafety Power’s patented proactive and analytics-based technology solution is supported through the Mercury EP controller product family, giving Mercury OEM partners the ability to access real-time data, including power system status into the controller for display through their specific graphical user interface.

READ: Genetec Forms Partnership With Electronic Lock Manufacturer

The LifeSafety Power interface is now embedded in the current line of Authentic Mercury EP controllers and will be standard in the company’s future products.

The interface is based entirely on the Physical Security Interoperability Alliance (PSIA) protocol.

“Before the new LifeSafety Power and Mercury product, an administrator would have to physically go around to check batteries and power supplies throughout their access control deployment.  Intelligent power management embedded within the controller eliminates this work,” says Matt Barnette, president of Mercury Security.  “Expanding our position as the leading provider of intelligent access control components, Mercury’s integration with LifeSafety Power’s intelligent power management solution is a big step forward for our multi-device integration strategy.”
