LifeSafety Power Strikes Technology Partnership With RS2

The new collaboration will bring power management services and installation efficiencies to RS2’s dealer network.



MUNDELEIN, Ill. — LifeSafety Power and RS2 Technologies, a provider of access control hardware and software, are collaborating to bring intelligent power networking to the RS2’s dealer network.

The RS2 National Dealer Network will gain access to LifeSafety Power’s FlexPower Authentic Mercury Security MCLASS Unified Power System, with the ability to yield greater sales through remote managed power services.

Incorporating one of the most widely specified, open access control hardware platforms in the world, MCLASS from LifeSafety Power is the only enclosure that carries both the UL/ULC-listings for integrated power, lock power and remote power, according to the company.

MCLASS is said to yield substantial installation efficiencies in time and labor through the integral housing that includes Mercury hardware, system power and optional lock power in a single design. A removable back plate mounts power and Mercury controllers, making wiring faster for additional labor savings.

Creating New Revenue Streams

In addition, RS2 dealers will also have the ability to offer intelligent network monitoring via the enclosure, extending the possibilities for recurring monthly revenue (RMR). LifeSafety Power’s network modules can remotely monitor the power to both Mercury panels and locks to increase reliability and proactively detect and address potential problems before they occur, with notification via email, smartphone or web-enabled device.

“We’re extremely excited to bring LifeSafety Power’s MCLASS platform to our dealers so they can generate new revenue streams,” says Dave Barnard, RS2’s director of dealer development. “LifeSafety Power’s proven reliability and use of globally specified Mercury controllers are a winning combination for the RS2 Dealer Network.”
