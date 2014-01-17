LILIN Announces P2P Networking Software for NVRs

ARCADIA, Calif. — LILIN, a global manufacturer of IP video cameras, recording devices and software, announces it has begun including a free license for Peer-to-Peer (P2P) networking software with the purchase of its NVR series network video recorders.

P2P allows the user to connect their LILIN NVR directly to a mobile device by scanning the QR code within the NVR’s user interface.

Once the user creates and stores a configuration file in a P2P account it can be imported into a mobile device for the setup of multiple devices, as well as a means to recover device settings if needed.

Previously, connecting a mobile device to a NVR required the user to log into their router, set up a DDNS and open a port. Opening a port or “port forwarding” can leave an NVR vulnerable if firmware is not upgraded or passwords are not kept strong, according to the company.

“Due to shifts in the demand for the viewing of surveillance video, the need for simplified mobile connections are a reality that all installers must face. The key is having the right hardware to get the job done faster with total user reliability,” says Joe Cook, general manager of LILIN Americas. “Our P2P connection software accelerates the process by eliminating the need to make changes to the router, reducing a complex, time-consuming job to just minutes.”

The P2P connection software is now available at no cost for the NVR100L, NVR200L, NVR400L, NVR1400 and NVR2400 series recorders.

