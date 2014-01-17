SSI logo

LILIN Releases Entry-Level Outdoor IP Bullet Camera

ARCADIA, Calif. —  LILIN Americas announces the addition of the MR832 outdoor bullet camera to its line of IP cameras.

The MR832 features a 4mm fixed lens with an IP66 environment rating, an operating range of -40° to 122°F, along with 30M IR LED illumination and day/night imaging.

“As IP technology has evolved, so have the expectations of our customers,” says Joe Cook, vice president and general manager of LILIN Americas. “They want IP outdoor cameras that are easy to install, configure and maintain, that integrate seamlessly, offer high resolution HD images, even in complete darkness and are competitively priced. The new MR832 delivers these capabilities and much more.”

The MR832 camera is designed with a multi-angle adjustable wall/ceiling mount bracket for flexibility and ease of use, saving valuable installation time, according to the company.

The camera supports ONVIF Profile S, is powered by either PoE or DC12V and delivers full 1080P HD resolution at 30 FPS.

The MR832 is built for low light conditions, featuring 2D wide dynamic range, 3D noise reduction and energy-efficient IR LEDs that automatically illuminate scenes in complete darkness for discovering subjects at a range of up to 30 meters (98 ft.).

