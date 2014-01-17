SSI logo

Coming Soon: Lip-Motion Passwords?

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of biometrics is probably fingerprint readers, or maybe even iris scanners.

Pretty soon you might be able to add “lip passwords” to the equation.

Professor Cheung Yiu-ming and his team from the Department of Computer Science at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have created a new type of technology called “lip motion passwords.”

The system verifies a person’s identity by simultaneously matching their password with the underlying behavioral characteristics of lip movement, according to Science Daily.

Yiu-ming says the primary advantage of using a lip motion password compared to a fingerprint scanner or facial recognition is lip motions cannot be duplicated:

1. The dynamic characteristics of lip motions are resistant to mimicry, so a lip password can be used singly for speaker verification, as it is able to detect and reject a wrong password uttered by the user or the correct password spoken by an imposter
2. Verification based on a combination of lip motions and password content ensures that access control is doubly secure
3. Compared with traditional voice-based authentication, the acquisition and analysis of lip movements is less susceptible to background noise and distance, moreover, it can even be used by a speech-impaired person
4. A user can reset the lip password in a timely manner to strengthen security
5. There is no language boundary, in other words, a person from any country can use this lip password verification system

The patented technology is anticipated to be used for financial transaction authentication including electronic payment using mobile devices, transactions at ATM machines and credit card user passwords, in addition to the ability to enhance security access control systems.

