SSI logo

13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions

From processing power to lens selection to proper positioning, here are 13 tips to help shed light on proper installation of cameras in low-light conditions.

Security integrators have multiple factors to analyze when deploying surveillance cameras in less than ideal lighting conditions. These tips will help shed light on proper installation applications.


By ·

Security integrators should no longer be in the dark about the ever-broadening applications for implementing low-light surveillance cameras to solve their clients’ security needs.

Indeed, low-light camera technology has advanced lightyears from where it stood just a decade ago.

But enough wordplay, the power of low-light camera technology is no joke — these surveillance systems are today using advanced technologies to improve image quality even in the darkest of environments while still permitting the use of sophisticated analytics.

However, in order to get the most out of this product category, there are several key considerations dealers must take into account, from using the proper terminology to the involvement of video analytics to appropriate camera positioning tips.

Some of today’s leading camera manufacturers illuminate us on 13 important factors to help dealers maximize the use of the technology, enhance their clients’ security, and boost their own profitability.

Low-Light Video Tips:

Read the 13 low-light video surveillance tips here.
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Blogs · Infrared Cameras · Installation Tips · Low-Light Illumination · Surveillance Cameras · All Topics

About the Author
Jason Knott
Jason Knott is editorial director of Security Sales & Integration.
Contact Jason Knott: [email protected]
View More by Jason Knott

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Infrared Cameras, Installation Tips, Low-Light Illumination







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration March 2017 Issue
ISC West 2017 Show Issue

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Icontrol & Alarm.com Respond to Honeywell’s Lawsuit
SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane