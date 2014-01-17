13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions

Security integrators should no longer be in the dark about the ever-broadening applications for implementing low-light surveillance cameras to solve their clients’ security needs.

Indeed, low-light camera technology has advanced lightyears from where it stood just a decade ago.

But enough wordplay, the power of low-light camera technology is no joke — these surveillance systems are today using advanced technologies to improve image quality even in the darkest of environments while still permitting the use of sophisticated analytics.

However, in order to get the most out of this product category, there are several key considerations dealers must take into account, from using the proper terminology to the involvement of video analytics to appropriate camera positioning tips.

Some of today’s leading camera manufacturers illuminate us on 13 important factors to help dealers maximize the use of the technology, enhance their clients’ security, and boost their own profitability.

Low-Light Video Tips:

Read the 13 low-light video surveillance tips here.

