Low Voltage Contractors Rebrands as LVC Companies

MINNEAPOLIS — Low Voltage Contractors has chosen to drop its 35-year-old namesake to officially rebrand as LVC Companies.

Established in 1982, Low Voltage Contractors was a name that gave the company the latitude to build and expand under several disciplines including fire alarm, integrated security, structured cabling, among others. Because of added services, geographic expansion and strategic acquisitions, the original company name no longer accurately encompassed the full range of its capabilities and expertise, explains LVC CEO Bob Hoertsch.

“We have always been a forward-thinking company that adjusts to market trends to ensure that we will provide the products and services that are vital and current to our valued client base,” Hoertsch says. “Our company name and logo should encompass all that we do.”

LVC operates regional offices in northern and southeast Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Phoenix, Ariz. As a full-service fire protection and systems integration company, it serves clients both locally and nationally in many vertical markets across multiple construction sectors.

LVC’s portfolio includes a variety of fire protection and integrated systems including fire alarm, commercial and industrial kitchen hood systems, special hazard fire suppression, fire sprinklers, video surveillance, electronic access control, emergency notification systems, specialty gas detection, voice/data networks, smart building technology and more.

“We have been successful because of our exceptional people and culture; they have been instrumental in the company we have become,” says LVC President Bert Bongard. “Because of our growing diversity, the time has come to rebrand to something more in line with who are today. This initiative gives us an umbrella under which we can continue to expand our products, services, and locations through our next phases of growth.”

