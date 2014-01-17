LVC Names New President, Implements Strategic Growth Plan

MINNEAPOLIS — LVC, a full-service fire and systems integration company, based here, announces Bob Hoertsch will assume the sole title of CEO following the implementation of a new strategic growth plan. Hoertsch, who has been with LVC for almost three decades, previously served as president and CEO.

Bert Bongard will be promoted to president, effective immediately.

“It was important to take what we have built so far, and continue moving toward our future vision,” Hoertsch says. “We have remarkable talent and adding and filling some key leadership roles with those individual positions will help us achieve our next level of success.”

Bongard joined LVC in 2011 and arrived with more than 25 years of combined industry experience in multiple facets of business. He began his career as a technician and rose through the ranks, holding many positions including executive management and ownership within the industry.

After joining LVC, Bongard established a structured cable division. “It was an important step for LVC,” explains Bongard, “giving us the infrastructure to be a single source provider for technology systems.”

Bongard was eventually promoted to oversee sales for all LVC installation divisions, including fire alarm, integrated security and structured cable. In January 2015, he was named vice president of sales and marketing. He also directed the sales alignment transitions with the acquisition of J.N. Johnson in May.

In other staffing moves, Keith Kranz was promoted to sales manager with responsibility for managing the fire alarm, security and structured cable sales reps in Minneapolis and Rochester, Minn., and Eau Claire, Wisc. Kranz has been an employee of LVC since 2005 and has held many roles including service manager, technical consultant, system sales and market development. His most recent assignment was establishing a regional office in Rochester.

Brian Gould was promoted to operations manager. About three years ago Gould moved from service manager in Minneapolis to branch manager at LVC’s Tempe, Ariz., where he and his team are credited with more than doubling the size of the location. After a transition this spring, Gould will relocate back to company’s Minnesota headquarters to oversee the installation and project management teams.

Gary Laborg was promoted to role of Arizona branch manager. He was instrumental for the inception of LVC’s Phoenix office in 2009. Laborg started with LVC in 2001 as a field technician and later was promoted to project manager and eventually an account executive.

Brian Andes was promoted to suppression manager. He was a former employee and returned to LVC in December 2015. Andes spent that time away building a reputation in the industry as a fire protection expert.

In addition to the newly added or promoted positions, LVC’s management team includes: CFO Jeff Nelson; Hibbing Branch Manager Corey Kangas; Portables Service Manager Robert Allee; Service Manager Don Day; Marketing Manager Robbie Danko; Director of Project Management Zach Delsman; and Installation Manager Jeremy Hanzel.